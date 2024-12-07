UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen has called for urgent political talks in Geneva to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2254, urging immediate action to address the ongoing crisis in Syria.

"The situation is changing by the minute. So, when I'm addressing you, things are changing inside of Syria," Pedersen said at a press conference in the Qatari capital, where the two-day Doha Forum 2024 began on Saturday.

Pedersen said he has held discussions with foreign ministers from Türkiye, Iran, and Russia, as well as officials from the US, France, UK, Germany, and EU, and "I have called for urgent political talks in Geneva to implement Security Council Resolution 2254."

"I'm pleased to say that the ministers and all I'm talking to are backing this call. My hope is that I will be able to announce a date for this very soon," he asserted.