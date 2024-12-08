The Assad regime has largely lost control of the Syria's Damascus, as opposition forces entered the centre of the capital city and anti-regime demonstrators occupied key strategic locations.

Early on Sunday, anti-regime forces entered the centre of Damascus without any serious fight from the regime of Bashar al Assad, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Protesters rose against the regime late on Saturday in many neighborhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and the international airport.

With the entry of protesters into those crucial areas, the regime lost most of its control over the capital.

Prisoners freed from notorious jail