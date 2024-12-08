WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most of Syria's Damascus falls to opposition forces
Bashar al Assad regime loses control of most of capital Damascus to opposition forces as anti-regime fighters' surprising offensive picks up speed.
Most of Syria's Damascus falls to opposition forces
An aerial picture shows anti-regime fighters riding a motorcycle past Syrian regime military equipment and vehicles that were abandoned on the highway to Damascus, as they reach the town of Suran north of Hama city on December 3, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 8, 2024

The Assad regime has largely lost control of the Syria's Damascus, as opposition forces entered the centre of the capital city and anti-regime demonstrators occupied key strategic locations.

Early on Sunday, anti-regime forces entered the centre of Damascus without any serious fight from the regime of Bashar al Assad, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Protesters rose against the regime late on Saturday in many neighborhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and the international airport.

With the entry of protesters into those crucial areas, the regime lost most of its control over the capital.

RelatedAnti-regime forces take control of Syria's Homs province

Prisoners freed from notorious jail

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Sunday, prisoners in the Sednaya Prison in Damascus, known for its association with the regime and notorious torture practices, were freed by demonstrators who stormed the facility.

Opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city centre and established dominance across Idlib province by November 30.

Following intense clashes on Thursday, groups took control of the Hama city centre from regime forces.

Anti-regime groups seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized control of Suwayda province in the south. And local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

The opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on December 1 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian