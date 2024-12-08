61 years of Syria’s Baath regime have come to an end.

Sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria, which began in 1963 with a coup, have ended as opposition forces seized control of the capital Damascus.

The Arab Socialist Baath Party came to power through a coup in March 1963. In 1970, Hafez al-Assad, the father of Syria’s most recent ruler Bashar al-Assad, consolidated power through an internal party coup and assumed the presidency in 1971.

Bashar al-Assad succeeded his father after he died in 2000, continuing Baath Party rule.

Amid rumours that Assad fled Damascus by plane for the city of Homs, his current fate and whereabouts are unclear.

The Syrian opposition has announced in a televised statement that they have freed Damascus and overthrown President Bashar al Assad's 24-year regime, adding that all prisoners have been released.

The opposition said it has "toppled 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad."

Protesters rose against the regime late on Saturday in Damascus neighbourhoods, while regime forces pulled out from critical sites such as the defence ministry, interior ministry and the international airport.