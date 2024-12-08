Anti-regime armed groups in Syria on Sunday entered the centre of Deir Ezzor, which was occupied by the terror group PKK/YPG in recent days as it tried to gain territory amid the collapse of Bashar al Assad's regime.

On Friday, the collapsing regime's army withdrew some of its forces stationed in Deir Ezzor, an eastern province bordering Iraq, leaving the provincial centre under the occupation of the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

The regime's decision to relinquish control comes amid growing pressure from anti-regime groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS)-led coalition, which has intensified its presence in Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.

While the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group controlled nearly all of the territory east of the Euphrates River, the Assad regime and Iranian-backed factions controlled the city centre and surrounding rural areas of Deir Ezzor.

Amid setbacks for the Assad regime since the conflict in Syria reignited on November 27, leading on Sunday to the regime’s dramatic collapse, the terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the power vacuum.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. For years, it has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

In recent years, Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

Last 11 Days in Syria

Clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and opposition armed groups on November 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.