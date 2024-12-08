Ragheed Ahmad al-Tatari, described by human rights activists as one of the world’s longest-serving political prisoners, walked out of a prison on Sunday after the opposition entered Damascus, forcing Bashar al-Assad to flee.

Al-Tatari spent 43 years behind bars in various Syrian prisons. The opposition fighters freed hundreds of people who had lingered in notorious jails for years without any communication with the outside world. Al-Tatari was freed from Adra Central Prison in Damascus.

A former Syrian air force pilot, his imprisonment began in 1981 after one of his colleagues defected to Jordan in a fighter jet. Tatari was accused of helping him escape.

After spending two years in solitary confinement at Mezzeh Prison, al-Tatari he was transferred to the notorious Tadmor (Palmyra) Prison, where he remained until 2000.

He was then moved to another infamous facility, Sednaya Prison, and in 2011 to Adra Central Prison in Damascus. The military court that sentenced him to life imprisonment took just one minute to decide his fate.

Stories of the torture prisons are a constant in the Syrian consciousness.

The United Nations has maintained that government arrests in Syria “have been deliberately instrumentalised to instil fear among the civilian population.”

During his time in prison, al-Tatari developed an extraordinary talent as an artist and sculptor, creating intricate pieces from bread crumbs, sugar, citric acid, and olive seeds.