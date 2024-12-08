The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) has taken control of 80 percent of the northern Syrian district of Manbij as part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, targeting the PKK/YPG terror group, security sources said.

The SNA, advancing through the northern and western parts of Manbij, continues to clash with PKK/YPG terror groups, who have occupied the area since 2016.

Residents of Manbij have joined the efforts, rising up against the terror group and rescuing prisoners held in local jails.

Earlier in the operation, the SNA captured the town of Orayma and the village of Awn Al Dadat from the terrorists.

Launched on December 1, Operation Dawn of Freedom began with the SNA clearing the Tel Rifaat district centre of PKK/YPG terrorists. The operation aims to reclaim territory in northern Syria and restore security to the region.

Manbij's importance

Despite the promises of the US and Russia, the PKK/YPG terrorists had seized the Manbij district as a result of an attack launched with the support of the US between May and August 2016.

The US had promised Türkiye that the PKK/YPG terrorists would leave the district after the district was cleared of the Daesh terrorists, but it did not fulfil this promise.

Moscow also undertook to remove the terrorist organisation from Manbij in an agreement reached with Ankara during Türkiye Operation Peace Spring in October 2019 and announced that the terrorists had left, but the terrorist organisation did not leave.