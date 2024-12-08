Israel struck Syrian army weapons depots near the Mazzeh military airport on the outskirts of Damascus on Sunday, a war monitor reported to AFP.

The information was also corroborated by Lebanese and Syrian security sources who spoke to Reuters.

Additionally, jets bombed the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria, which had been evacuated by the Syrian regime forces overnight.

The Israeli government has not commented on the reported strikes.

At least six strikes hit the main air base north of Suweida city, which housed a large stockpile of rockets and missiles left by Syrian regime troops.