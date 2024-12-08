Ghana's former president John Drahami Mahama has won a historic comeback election victory after the ruling party accepted defeat with voters appearing to punish them for the government's handling of an economic crisis.

Following Saturday's election, New Patriotic Party candidate Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday conceded Ghanaians wanted change after he failed to shake off widespread frustration over high costs of living.

His defeat ended eight years in power for the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose last term was marked by the West African state's worst economic turmoil in years, high inflation and a debt default.

Blaring horns and whistles and waving the party's green, white and red flags, Mahama supporters took to the streets to celebrate outside the party campaign office in the capital Accra.

"They said he can't come back, and he has come. The nation-builder is back to build our Ghana for us," said trader and Mahama supporter Leyla Alhassan enjoying the celebrations.

For opposition National Democratic Congress party's Mahama, president from 2012-2017, it was his third attempt to reclaim the top post after falling short in 2016 and 2020 elections.