PKK/YPG terrorists prevent Syrians from returning to their homes in Afrin
Terrorists force civilians back into displacement, with local sources reporting disinformation campaigns aimed at deterring returns.
Barzani Charity Foundation says 839 families have returned to Afrin, with another 1,500 expected to follow. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 8, 2024

The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation has reportedly been preventing civilians from returning to their homes in northeastern Syria's Afrin following the end of Bashar al Assad's 24-year rule, which came after a surprise offensive by the armed opposition groups.

Many Afrin families have endured severe conditions in displacement camps over the past seven years and are eager to return home.

Yet, according to local sources, the PKK/YPG has been spreading disinformation through its affiliated media outlets, claiming that the lives of those returning to Afrin are at risk.

The group is accused of forcibly relocating civilians to the Tel Rifaat and Shahba regions before attempting to move them to Tabqa, Manbij, and Raqqa, obstructing Afrin residents from relief after having endured harsh living conditions in camps for the past seven years.

839 families have returned

Meanwhile, the Barzani Charity Foundation, based in Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), provided essential humanitarian support to families returning to Afrin, including medical aid and supplies.

The foundation announced in a statement that 839 families have returned to Afrin, with another 1,500 expected to follow.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on November 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
