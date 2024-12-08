WORLD
Bashar al Assad, family are in Moscow: Russia
Russia says it has granted Assad, his family asylum on "humanitarian grounds."
A woman uses her mobile phone near a damaged picture of Bashar al Assad in Qamishli, Syria, December 8, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2024

Syria's Bashar al Assad and his family have arrived in Russia and have been granted asylum by the Russian authorities, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin source.

The Interfax news agency quoted the unnamed source as saying: "President Assad of Syria has arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted them (him and his family) asylum on humanitarian grounds."

The Syrian opposition leaders, meanwhile, have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions inside Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin source.

RelatedSyrian spring arrives in winter: 'tyrant' falls, prisoners freed

The TASS state news agency said: "Russian officials are in contact with representatives of the armed Syrian opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic institutions on the territory of Syria."

RECOMMENDED

Russia has also asked the United Nations Security Council to meet on Syria on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the future of Syria is a matter for the Syrians to determine and that his special envoy Geir Pedersen "will be working with them towards that end".

"There is much work to be done to ensure an orderly political transition to renewed institutions. I reiterate my call for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time, while protecting the rights of all Syrians," Guterres said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
