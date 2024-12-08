US forces have carried out a series of precision air strikes in central Syria, targeting Daesh camps and operatives, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria," the statement said on Sunday.

Over 75 targets were struck during the operation, it noted, adding that ongoing battle damage assessments have indicated no civilian casualties.