Several Arab nations have welcomed the decisions in Syria that led to the overthrow of Bashar al Assad's regime and called for actions aimed at ensuring stability and development and preventing the situation from slipping into chaos.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said it is "monitoring the rapid developments in the brotherly country of Syria and expresses its satisfaction with the positive steps taken to ensure the safety of the Syrian people, prevent bloodshed, and preserve Syria's state institutions and resources."

Saudi Arabia called on the international community "to stand by the Syrian people and cooperate with them in all matters that serve Syria and fulfil the aspirations of its people while refraining from interfering in its internal affairs."

In Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that Doha is "closely monitoring developments in Syria" and underscored the "necessity of preserving national institutions and the unity of the state to prevent the country from slipping into chaos."

Qatar reiterated its stance on ending the Syrian crisis according to international legitimacy and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in a manner that "serves the interests of the Syrian people and preserves the unity, sovereignty, and independence of their country."

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement, noting that Manama is closely following the developments in Syria, "emphasising its commitment to the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria."

It called on "all parties and components of the Syrian population to prioritise the nation's supreme interests and the well-being of its citizens while ensuring the preservation of public institutions and the protection of vital and economic infrastructure."

'Prioritise the national interest'

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said that Cairo "is following with great interest the changes witnessed in Syria" and reaffirmed its support for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the unity of its people.

It called on "all Syrian parties, regardless of their orientations, to preserve state resources and national institutions, prioritise the national interest, unify objectives and priorities, and initiate a comprehensive political process to establish a new phase of consensus and internal peace, restoring Syria's regional and international position."

In Jordan, King Abdullah II said his country "stands with the Syrian people and respects their will and choices," according to a statement from the Royal Court.