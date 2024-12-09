Taiwan announced heightened military vigilance and combat readiness drills on Monday, as Chinese warships and coast guard vessels sailed in nearby waters, as well as Beijing’s imposition of airspace restrictions off the Chinese coast.

Meanwhile, China reiterated its opposition to what it views as provocative US-Taiwan interactions, criticising Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te’s recent “stopovers” in Hawaii and Guam and warning against any actions undermining its sovereignty and the "One China" principle after the US delivered $385-million worth of arms to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s military set up an emergency response centre and raised its alert level, saying China has set up seven zones of reserved airspace and dispatched naval fleets and coast guard boats to waters around the island.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) described the measures as a response to “actions by PLA (the People’s Liberation Army of China)” and “factoring in enemy threats, weather conditions, and tactical positioning.”

"Any unilateral and irrational, provocative actions could seriously destroyed peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and that will not be welcomed by the international community," the MND said.

There was no immediate public announcement by the PLA, but China's Foreign Ministry warned Taiwan on Friday that "seeking independence with the help of the United States will inevitably hit a wall" and called on Washington to "cease meddling in Taiwan-related affairs."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian also criticised Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te’s recent “stopovers" in the US territories during his Pacific tour, which included high-profile meetings with US officials such as House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Lin emphasised that these actions violate the “One China principle” and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The US gravely violated the One China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués by arranging these interactions and providing platforms for ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities,” he said warning that such moves send “a severely wrong signal” to separatist forces and escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The three joint communiqués, signed between the US and China from 1972 to 1982, underpin their diplomatic engagement, affirming a "One China" policy.

Lin also urged the US to halt all official interactions with Taiwan, accusing Washington of aiding and abetting separatist activities and hollowing out its commitment to the "One China principle."