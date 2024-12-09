President-elect Donald Trump recently warned BRICS+ — a group of nine developing economies constituting more than 37 percent of the global economy — against creating a rival currency to the “mighty US dollar”.

“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is over,” Trump wrote on social media, threatening 100 percent tariffs that would make it effectively impossible for the countries to sell any goods and services in the US.

The economic bloc originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It recently admitted Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE as members.

With the possible inclusion of Saudi Arabia, BRICS+ is set to become an unrivalled commodities trader as its members would control 42 percent of global oil production and 35 percent of total oil consumption.

The alarming tone of Trump’s statement suggests that a BRICS+ currency is just around the corner, ready to upend the decades-old dollar-dominated system of global payments.

However, there is little progress on that front, with BRICS+ members showing little interest in setting up a joint currency to replace the dollar in the immediate term.

Analysts say that none of the member countries are inclined to or ready for a common currency.

“The BRICS+ currency is a far-fetched idea,” says Herbert Poenisch, senior fellow at Zhejiang University and former senior economist at the Bank for International Settlements.

Speaking to TRT World, Poenisch says Trump’s statement is meant for domestic audiences.

“Even Putin admitted at the Kazan summit that a common (BRICS+) currency is years away,” he says while referring to the Russian president’s statement from two months ago in which he acknowledged there were “no plans to create a special system” for cross-border payments for trade among BRICS+ economies.

Poenisch says the idea of a euro-like currency for BRICS+ economies is not realistic mainly because of the diversity of the member countries.

He says Germany acts as the paymaster within the Eurozone, which consists of 20 homogenous countries with a strong political will to surrender their monetary autonomy for a common currency.

In contrast, BRICS+ has no paymaster and China is in no mood to take on the role for a common currency, he says.

Only weaker countries within the economic bloc are pushing for a joint currency as they look for a strong paymaster to help them, he adds.

Why is the dollar the dominant currency?

The dollar maintains its singular status worldwide because of its relative stability and the creditworthiness of the US government.

With a share of 88 percent in global foreign exchange transactions, the dollar is the universally accepted currency for trade. Nearly 60 percent of foreign reserves holdings worldwide are dollar-denominated, making it the world’s preferred reserve currency.

Its wide acceptability makes it easier for countries, especially those with less stable currencies, to transact without worrying about exchange rate risks. Extremely large transactions can occur daily without significantly affecting the exchange rate, which reduces transaction costs for countries with volatile currencies.

Another key reason for its popularity is that major commodities like oil and gold are priced in the dollar. This creates a standard benchmark for global trade, further reinforcing the dollar’s use in transactions.

Why does the US want the status quo to continue?

Trump wants the world to stick to the dollar as everyone’s trade and reserve currency mainly because it means a perpetually low borrowing cost for the US government.

The US borrows heavily from the rest of the world mainly by issuing treasury securities, considered a “safe haven” asset by global investors.

A huge international demand for US treasuries allows Washington to borrow funds at extremely low interest rates.

Because the dollar is widely used in trade and financial transactions, the US can sustain larger trade deficits without immediate pressure to balance its accounts. This flexibility allows the US to run never-ending deficits to fund domestic consumption and investment, thus increasing the size of its overall economy.

The dollar's dominance in trade and finance reinforces US geopolitical power. As was witnessed in the case of Russia, sanctions enforced through the dollar's role in global financial systems provide the US with a powerful tool to influence global behaviour.

What’s driving the anti-dollar sentiment?

The demands for the so-called de-dollarisation of the international trade and payments system have become louder in the last decade or so. That is because the US government has resorted to a more frequent use of the dollar as a tool to punish its foes.

The US froze Russian foreign exchange reserves in February 2022 in the most aggressive weaponisation of the dollar to date. As a result, Russia’s central bank assets of roughly $300 billion currently lie immobilised in European capitals.

Russia hasn’t been alone in getting the short end of the dollar stick. The US has also raided the central banks of Libya, Iran, Venezuela and Afghanistan and withheld their foreign exchange reserves on one pretext or another.