Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised that Syria has entered "a new era," urging a focus on the way forward while reaffirming Ankara's unwavering support for the Syrian people.

Addressing the latest developments in Syria at the opening ceremony of the 15th Conference of Ambassadors on Monday, which is being held in the Turkish capital Ankara, Fidan said what happened in the country represented a beacon of hope.

He said: "We expect international actors, especially the UN, to extend a helping hand to the Syrian people and support the establishment of an inclusive administration."

He emphasised that it has always been stated from the outset that a permanent solution, peace, and stability in Syria can only be achieved through national reconciliation.

Recalling that the Assad regime had not taken steps to reconcile with its people despite all efforts and opportunities, Fidan said: “A new era has begun in Syria, and now it is time to focus on the way forward.”

"In the upcoming process, we desire a Syria where different ethnic and religious groups live in peace under an inclusive understanding of governance,” the foreign minister said, adding: “We want to see a new Syria that will have good relations with its neighbours and contribute to peace and stability in the region."

