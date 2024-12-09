The announcement by President-elect Donald Trump about ending birthright citizenship on his first day in office has drawn strong criticism from constitutional experts.

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees that every child born “within the jurisdiction of the United States” is a US citizen, regardless of their parent’s immigration or citizenship status.

In his maiden interview with a TV channel after his re-election last month, the president-elect appeared eager to deprive US-born children of automatic citizenship.

“We’re going to… get it changed,” Trump said, while falsely asserting that the US was the “only country” that promises birthright citizenship to children regardless of the legal status of their parents.

As many as 34 countries—including Canada and Mexico, the only two countries with which the US shares a land border—give birthright citizenship to children born on their soil.

Legal scholars say the US president has “no power to overturn” the constitutional right to citizenship to anyone born on US land.

According to Geoffrey Hoffman, a professor at the University of Houston Law Center, any presidential order attempting to change the status quo would almost certainly face legal challenges.

Trump did not explicitly say during the interview if he would opt for a constitutional amendment to undo birthright citizenship or simply issue executive orders to federal agencies to achieve his goal.

Constitutional amendment: ‘Unlikely’

A report by The New York Times said Trump amending the constitution to take away birthright citizenship is “unlikely to happen” because of the procedural difficulties.

There are only two ways the US constitution can be amended. The first one involves congressional proposal and state ratification. Under this mechanism, an amendment is proposed by a two-thirds vote in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

The proposed amendment must then be ratified by three-fourths (38 out of 50) of the state legislatures.

All of the 27 amendments to the US constitution so far were made through this method.