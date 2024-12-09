The United Nations rights chief said 184 people had been killed over the weekend in the Haitian capital during a spike in gang violence.

"Just this past weekend, at least 184 people were killed in violence orchestrated by the leader of a powerful gang in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, in the Cite Soleil area," rights commissioner Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

"These latest killings bring the death toll just this year in Haiti to a staggering 5,000 people."

Insecurity in Haiti, already dire after decades of chronic political instability, escalated further in late February when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in the capital, saying they wanted to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry.

Rising toll