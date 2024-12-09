WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian opposition groups free Manbij from US-backed PKK/YPG terror group
As part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, the opposition group clears the largest terrorist stronghold west of Euphrates.
Syrian opposition groups free Manbij from US-backed PKK/YPG terror group
Efforts are now underway to clear the area of mines and traps left behind by the terrorists.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2024

The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) has liberated the district of Manbij from the US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group, clearing the largest terrorist stronghold west of the Euphrates River.

As part of Operation Dawn of Freedom, the SNA cleared the Ureimeh region in western Manbij and the Um Dadat village in the north before entering the district from its northern and western fronts, securing full control. 

Manbij, long occupied by the US-backed PKK/YPG, had been a key hub for the group west of the Euphrates. 

The SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on Dec. 1 and liberated the Tel Rifaat district centre from the PKK/YPG terror group the same day.

RelatedAssad’s fall exposed underground dungeon imprisoning thousands of Syrians

Strategic importance of Manbij

The terror group had seized Manbij between May and August 2016 during an offensive supported by the US.

RECOMMENDED

At the time, the US assured Türkiye that PKK/YPG would withdraw after the area was cleared of the Daesh terror group, but this promise was not fulfilled.

Similarly, during the October 2019 Peace Spring Operation, Russia pledged to remove the PKK/YPG terror group from Manbij as part of an agreement with Türkiye.

However, terrorists never vacated the district.

Manbij held central importance in PKK/YPG’s plan to establish a terrorist corridor stretching from the Syria-Iraq border to the Mediterranean. 

Türkiye disrupted these plans during 2016 Operation Euphrates Shield by blocking a direct connection between Afrin, Tel Rifaat, and Manbij.

RelatedSNA seizes Kuweires Airport, cuts PKK/YPG terror group's logistics line
RelatedManbij is emerging as a Syria flashpoint
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts