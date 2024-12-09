Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has floated the idea of foreign troops being deployed to war-stricken Ukraine until the country joins the NATO military alliance.

He made the remark on Monday during a joint press conference in Kiev with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, as Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House intensifies talk of a possible deal to end the country's 33-month-old war with Russia.

Ukraine, which has made a concerted push to obtain an invitation to join NATO, has insisted throughout the war that it needs security guarantees to prevent Russia from launching another incursion after the current hostilities are halted.

"A troop contingent from one country or another could be present in Ukraine for as long as it isn't part of NATO," Zelenskyy said.

"But for that we need to have a clear understanding of when Ukraine becomes an EU member and when a NATO member."

Macron's proposal