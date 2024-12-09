The Bashar al Assad regime in Syria has presided over a devastated economy, worsened by a civil war that began in 2011.

Economic recovery remains a distant goal amid ongoing challenges, including widespread poverty, declining production and regional instability.

The overthrown Assad regime saw Syria's gross domestic product (GDP) shrink over 85 percent in 2011-2023 to $9 billion, and it is expected to contract by another 1.5 percent this year.

Syria's private consumption plummeted and 69 percent of Syrians, around 14.5 million people, are affected by poverty since 2022, according to data from the World Bank.

One in every four Syrians is facing extreme poverty, which has worsened by the devastating impact of the February 2023 earthquake.

Related Calls for accountability as Syrian regime prisoners emerge from Sednaya

Significant decline in energy production

The Assad regime's policies led to a significant decline in energy production, as Syria's oil production dropped from 383,000 barrels per day before the civil war to 90,000 barrels per day last year.

The regime also reportedly allowed the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG to occupy some regions by depriving itself of oil revenues.

Syria, once the largest oil exporter in the Eastern Mediterranean, was reduced to an oil importer due to sharp declines in production.

Syria's oil imports, mainly from Iran, nearly doubled from 2020 to 2023, and now imports account for almost half of domestic oil production.

Agriculture production down

The Syrian economy's decline was also reflected in agriculture, as cultivated land reduced by 25 percent compared to the pre-civil war era.