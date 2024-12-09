Istanbul's Fatih district erupted in celebration over the weekend, hundreds of jubilant Syrians raised flags, shouted chants, and shared tears while marking a long-awaited moment of freedom.

For many, the end of Bashar al Assad's regime signified the end of years of struggle and displacement.

"We have no words to express how we feel. We've been waiting for this moment for 13 years," said Aya, a 27-year-old who fled Syria in 2011. Her voice was filled with both joy and relief as she spoke to TRT World.

The 13-year long brutal war in Syria began in March 2011, sparked by peaceful anti-government protests in the Daraa province.

A brutal crackdown by Assad's regime, backed by Russia and Iran, soon escalated into a full-scale war, with the government's forces gaining ground in recent years.

The United Nations Human Rights office estimates that at least 306,887 civilians were killed between March 1, 2011 and March 31, 2021 in Syria due to the conflict.

The war has forced more than 14 million Syrians to flee their homes, seeking refuge in over 130 countries.

The vast majority, however, have sought shelter in neighboring countries, particularly in Türkiye, which now hosts over three million Syrian refugees.

Six decades of iron rule

Referencing the Assad family's long grip on Syria, Aya said, "Maybe I've been waiting for this moment for 13 years, but my family, my grandparents, have been waiting for more than 60 years. It's not just about getting rid of Bashar al-Assad, but also his father, his regime, and all the oppressors."

Sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria, which began with a 1963 coup, ended as opposition forces seized control of the capital, Damascus on Sunday.

Aya said she hasn't been able to sleep for the past week due to the overwhelming excitement. This came after armed anti-regime groups launched a surprise attack on the Syrian regime forces in northern Aleppo on November 27. The lightning offensive, lasting just 11 days, led to Assad's downfall.

The speed of the offensive, which saw the fall of cities like Aleppo, Hama, Homs, Daraa and Suwayda, marked a historic turning point in the long-running war in Syria

For many Syrians, the moment symbolised not only the collapse of the regime, but also the possibility of rebuilding their homeland after years of violence and displacement.

Scenes of joy

At the Fatih Mosque, young Syrian girls shared their excitement, hope, and joy with TRT World, overjoyed by the unexpected news of Assad's fall. The atmosphere was electric. Families waved flags, children danced, and elders shed tears of joy.

Chants of freedom and unity echoed through the air, blending with prayers of gratitude. Food stalls handed out free sweets to passersby, while people spontaneously took the opportunity to speak, reflecting on the sacrifices that made this victory possible.