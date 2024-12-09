I still remember my first trip to Aleppo, Syria, on June 28, 2001. I was almost seven years old. School holidays in Spain had begun, and like many families in the Syrian diaspora, my father, Fathallah, saved money every year for this moment.

It was an expensive trip, especially for a large family like mine. But he never stopped telling us about Syria: about Aleppo, particularly Al-Bab, and about its people, its ethnic and religious diversity, its history, its flavours. And that love, that connection to our land, he instilled in us with the same intensity.

He used to say that we had to love Madrid, but without forgetting where we came from. He dreamed of going back one day when Syria would be free. He fantasised about opening hospitals, schools, mosques, and humanitarian centres.

But it was a difficult dream, and he knew it. Syria had been suffering for years under the Baath Party Regime, and my father, like so many others, had to leave in 1969. Not because he wanted to, but because he saw no other option.

With the support of his family and through his own efforts, he finished his medical degree at the Complutense University of Madrid while working to support himself. He never stopped thinking of Syria. The liberation of his people was one of those things that always came up in his conversations.

Civil war

Back to my first trip to Syria. I remember how much it impacted me. Everything was impressive/breathtaking/astonishing, but what caught my attention the most were the pictures of the dictator, Bashar Al-Assad, in every corner.

Innocently, I asked why his photo was everywhere. "'Lower your voice," said my mother and older brother, who, apparently, had already learned the lesson from his previous trips. It was as if Assad couldn't even be mentioned if it wasn't to praise him.

When the revolution broke out in 2011, it was as if an impossible dream was starting to materialise. We clung to the hope that things would change for the better with everything we had. We followed the news 24/7 - Al Jazeera was always on.

We never imagined that this struggle would last 14 years and that my father wouldn't live to witness it, as he passed away three years ago.

At first, the calls to our family were to share hopes and updates, but soon they turned into an endless list of tragedies: bombings, arrests, disappearances. We lost so many.

My maternal uncle Mahmoud, a veterinarian with six children, died in a bombing while protesting in Aleppo. Two cousins, Firas and Hasan, disappeared, and we didn't even have their bodies to bury. My cousin Amani's son, Ali Rakan, only 14 years old, was brutally murdered by the regime and Russian forces. And another uncle was arrested.

Over time, desperation became stronger than hope. But my father never stopped dreaming. Every step the rebels took was, for him, "the decisive one."

The end of Assad