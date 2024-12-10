Nine years ago, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted Resolution 2254. This called for a Syrian-led and UN-facilitated political process to establish an inclusive government and new constitution in the war-torn country.

UNSCR 2254 differed from previous Syrian crisis-related UN resolutions that came before it, as those had only addressed specific issues such as chemical weapons and humanitarian disasters.

Passed in December 2015, this resolution constituted the first instrument that sought to propose a political solution to the Syrian conflict via organs of international law.

As soon as the resolution passed, ousted President Bashar al Assad's government and his foreign and domestic allies intensified their military campaign, aiming to strengthen the Damascus regime's power in order to secure greater leverage going into any talks with opposition groups.

In light of the recent fall of Assad, marking the end of his family's 54-year-rule of Syria, which is nothing short of a generational turning point for the Arab world, it is necessary to look at UNSCR 2254 in a new light.

In some ways, the resolution is outdated, said Nader Hashemi, director of Georgetown University's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding.

The resolution was "premised on a situation where the Assad regime was still in power and the opposition was weak, and aspiring to be included in some sort of a power sharing agreement—that's now yesterday's news so to speak,” he tells TRT World.

"It was written during a very different political moment and as of (December 8) we are in a new phase of Syria's history," he adds.

Still relevant despite the dramatic changes on the ground in Syria, with Assad exiled in Moscow and his government ousted, UNSCR 2254 remains relevant to Syria's future.

It offers a "very relevant framework that could guide the conversation for an inclusive political process within the groups that have opposed the Assad regime for the last 14 years," Qutaiba Idlbi, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs, tells TRT World.

Adding that the resolution is "definitely worth investing in," he noted however that aspects of its framework, chiefly the parts which discuss inclusion of the regime and the opposition, will require changes.

Imad Harb, director of Research and Analysis at Arab Center Washington, DC, also sees this resolution as still highly relevant, even in the post-Assad chapter of Syria's history.

"It contains a blueprint of whatever transition there takes place to a democratic political system in Syria. But now that the Assad regime is no longer in power, a transition does not have to respect the wishes of the sitting president or his autocratic political setup," he tells TRT.