Tuesday, December 10, 2024

1831 GMT — The Biden administration sees increased energy towards a Gaza ceasefire deal after hostilities were tamped down between Israel and Lebanon, said US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

US officials will be deployed to the region in the weeks ahead for focused conversations about bringing Israeli hostages home and ending fighting as well as managing the situation in Syria, he said.

1728 GMT — Türkiye ready to fully commit to ending Gaza bloodshed: Erdogan

Türkiye is not only ready to “put its hand but its entire body” into an effort to end the bloodshed in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I say it clearly that the path the Israeli government insists on and obstinately maintains is, in fact, not a true path," Erdogan said during his address at the 15th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.

He said that for the past 14 months, Ankara has been stressing the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

"Security cannot be achieved by spilling more blood, by dropping more bombs on innocent civilians. This applies not only to Gaza and Palestine, but also to Syria,” he further said.

1709 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill over a dozen Palestinians in Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians, including a woman and three children, were killed Tuesday and others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to medics.

The Civil Defense said in a statement that its rescue teams removed the bodies of seven people killed in an airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the enclave.

A medical source at the al-Awda Hospital said the victims included a woman and three children.

The air strike destroyed a home and severely damaged the surrounding buildings, witnesses told Anadolu. Three more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a civilian gathering north of Rafah in southern Gaza, said the Civil Defense.

1547 GMT — Jordan calls for immediate end to Israel’s war on Palestinians

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has called for an immediate end to the Israeli war on the Palestinian territory.

He also urged intensified efforts to sustain the ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the necessity of achieving a comprehensive de-escalation to promote security and stability across the Middle East.

"These steps are critical for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity for the region and its people," he added.

1514 GMT — Israel's Gaza attacks harm Palestinian rights: Türkiye

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel’s ongoing attacks for 14 months in Gaza undermine both the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and also the core values shared by all of humanity.

"The ongoing inhumane attacks in Gaza deal a significant blow not only to the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people but also to the shared values of all humanity," Fidan said in a message marking Human Rights Day.

The ongoing "tragedy" highlights the failure and weakness of the international system, said Fidan, urging all countries to take a "principled and consistent stance" without "double standards" to protect the shared values and human dignity.

"In order not to carry this shame into the future, it is the common obligation of all countries to stop the massacre of civilians in Gaza and take action to establish lasting peace," he said.

1408 GMT — Gaza camp death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 10

