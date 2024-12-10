Arab countries have released statements strongly condemning Israel's seizure of a demilitarised buffer zone in Syria's Golan Heights following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry described the move on Monday as "an occupation of Syrian territory and a flagrant violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement."

The agreement led to Israel's withdrawal from some Syrian territories but left the Golan Heights under Israeli occupation.

Egypt called on the UN Security Council and world powers to assume their responsibilities and take "a firm position" against Israel's assault on Syria.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The assaults carried out by the Israeli occupation government, including the seizure of the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and the targeting of Syrian territory by Israeli occupation forces, confirm Israel's continued violations of international law and its intent to sabotage Syria's chances of regaining security, stability and territorial integrity."

The statement emphasised "the need for the international community to condemn these Israeli violations and reaffirm respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Golan is occupied Syrian Arab land."

'Dangerous development'