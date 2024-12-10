This year has been "particularly deadly" for journalists with 104 killed worldwide, over half of them being in Gaza, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said Tuesday.

The toll for 2024 is down on the 129 deaths in 2023 but still makes it "one of the worst years" on record, IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger told AFP.

According to the figures collated by the press group 55 Palestinian media workers were killed in 2024 in the face of Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"Since the start of the war on 7 October 2023, at least 138 Palestinian journalists have been killed," the federation said.

Bellanger condemned the "massacre that is happening before the eyes of the world".