In a striking and symbolic move, a group of men raised the Syrian pre-Baath regime flag at the Syrian embassy in Moscow on Monday morning, a day after a dramatic turn of events led to the collapse of the decades-old Bashar al Assad regime in Damascus.

The pre-Baath era green, white, and black tricolour flag with three red stars is widely used by Syrian opposition groups. “Today the embassy opened and is working normally under a new flag,” an embassy representative told the state-run TASS news agency.

While the same flag was also raised at several other Syrian missions, including its consulate in Istanbul and embassies in Belgrade and Tunisia, it came as a surprise in Moscow, as Russia was a key ally of Syria’s ousted president.

The raising of the flag at the Syrian embassy in Moscow, coinciding with Kremlin sources confirming that Assad and his family have been granted asylum in the Russian capital—mere hours after his flight from the country as Syrian opposition forces seized control of Damascus on Sunday—raises significant questions about the evolving dynamics in Syria, Russia's role in the Middle East, and the potential repercussions for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Previous instances of sudden regime change—such as the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan—show that foreign missions do not immediately change allegiance after a regime shift without the tacit approval of the host country. Could this event signal that Russia has given up hope of reinstating Assad and is preparing to engage with a new regime in Damascus?

“Whether this was done with Russian approval is speculative at this stage, but it’s clear that Russia is nervously considering its next steps,” Chatham House Associate Fellow and Russia expert Samantha de Bendern tells TRT World in a phone call from London.

“There are many possible reasons for this, and it could well have been an initiative from the embassy itself. While one might assume that it was likely done with Russia's tacit consent, it's still too early to draw firm conclusions.”

De Bendern, however, feels that it's hard to imagine Russia completely abandoning its ally Assad. “While they may be seeking a new arrangement, it's far from certain whether they'll succeed, especially as the brutal realities of Assad's regime have become increasingly difficult to ignore,” she adds.

Related Syria's pre-Baath regime flag raised at Istanbul consulate, Moscow embassy

‘A big deal for Russia’

With Syria’s future uncertain and the Assad regime in disarray, what does this mean for Russia’s influence in the region and beyond?