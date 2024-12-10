South Korean lawmakers have passed a bill that seeks to appoint a special counsel to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol over failed martial law.

The bill requests the appointment of a special prosecutor to "determine the truth about the internal rebellion through the unconstitutional declaration of martial law," according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News on Tuesday.

At least 210 lawmakers voted in favour, 63 against, while 14 members abstained out of 287 parliamentarians who attended the session.

The lawmakers also demanded the "immediate arrest" of Yoon and other accused behind the botched-up martial law.

The bill came after Yoon survived the first impeachment motion last week when the 300-seat parliament fell short of a quorum of 200 lawmakers.

While the opposition bloc has 192 lawmakers, any impeachment motion against Yoon needs the support of at least eight lawmakers to succeed.

While the ruling People Power Party has announced measures to lead toward an early resignation of Yoon to avoid impeachment, the opposition bloc led by the Democratic Party is mulling a second vote to oust the president over the weekend.

Yoon has also become the first sitting president to face treason charges, as well as travel ban.

Failed martial law