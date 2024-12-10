Decades of massacres under Syria's Baath regime and the Assad family have left an indelible mark on the country’s history, with mass killings spanning both chemical weapons and conventional attacks.

Anadolu has compiled key incidents of atrocities following the collapse of the Baath regime’s 61-year rule.

Hama massacre: Hafiz Assad’s brutality

On February 2, 1982, then-Syrian leader Hafiz Assad, father of Bashar Assad, launched a brutal campaign against a Muslim Brotherhood uprising in Hama.

Under the command of Hafiz's brother Rifaat Assad, special forces bombarded the city by air and artillery for 27 days, killing tens of thousands.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), the assault claimed at least 30,000 civilian lives, with 17,000 others still missing. Families believe many of the disappeared were killed after being detained, likely in prisons such as Palmyra.

The attacks leveled one-third of Hama's city center and destroyed 88 mosques, three churches, and numerous historical sites.

Chemical attacks: 1,630 killed

According to SNHR and the data Anadolu complied, while chemical weapons claimed around 1,630 civilian lives, hundreds of thousands were killed using barrel bombs, vacuum bombs, cluster bombs, bunker-buster bombs, and mortars.

On April 22, 2016, then-UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated that the death toll had reached around 400,000, though the figure was not based on official records.

From the start of the civil war, many mass killings targeting civilians by Assad's forces were documented.

Following the start of the uprising that began in March 2011 and the subsequent civil war, Assad's forces killed 70 civilians by opening fire on demonstrators in Hama on June 3, 2011.

On August 4, 2011, in one of the deadliest massacres, regime forces supported by tanks entered the city center and killed at least 130 peaceful demonstrators. On February 4, 2012, regime forces killed 337 civilians, including women and children, in Homs.

2012: A year of horror

In February 2012, Homs’ Baba Amr district endured a month-long siege, with heavy tank attacks killing an estimated 4,000 people.

In March 2012, pro-regime militias, known as Shabiha, stormed the Karm al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Homs, killing 140 civilians in their homes.

On May 25, the regime massacred 108 civilians, 49 of them children, in Houla, marking another grim chapter.

Then-UN Special Envoy Kofi Annan, who was in Damascus during the Hola Massacre, said he was “shocked and horrified by the tragic incident,” describing it as "an appalling moment with profound consequences."

The UN Human Rights Council condemned the Hola Massacre on June 1, 2012.

On July 12, 2012, over 200 civilians were killed in Hama in attacks by regime forces.

Between August 20 and 25, 2012, over 500 civilians were killed when regime forces besieged the Darayya suburb of Damascus and targeted it with heavy weaponry.

On December 23, 2012, airstrikes by regime forces in Homs targeted a field hospital and a bakery, resulting in the deaths of over 100 civilians.

2013: The bloodiest year

In 2013, Assad forces carried out the deadliest massacres of the Syrian civil war, with most of the attacks concentrated in Aleppo.

On January 11, a regime airstrike on Al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria, killed more than 50 civilians, including women and children.

On January 15, a regime warplane bombed the Faculty of Architecture at Aleppo University, killing 87 students. On the same day, 102 civilians were killed across the city.

Residents of Aleppo discovered the bodies of 230 people who had been detained by regime forces in Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood. The bodies were found near the Queiq River on January 29.

On February 9, the Syrian army executed 40 people in a village of Aleppo. Ten days later, on February 19, a missile attack on the Jabal Badro area of Aleppo killed 47 civilians.