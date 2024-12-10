British police have charged six people with belonging to the terrorist organisation PKK.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said the suspects were due in court for an initial hearing later Tuesday, charged with “membership of a terrorist organisation.”

The six, aged between 23 and 62, were all arrested in London on November 27. A 31-year-old suspect arrested the same day was released without charge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.