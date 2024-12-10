WORLD
Six people charged in UK with links to terrorist organisation PKK
Those arrested were four men and two women, aged between 23 and 62, police said.
British Police Crowd Control / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024

British police have charged six people with belonging to the terrorist organisation PKK.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said the suspects were due in court for an initial hearing later Tuesday, charged with “membership of a terrorist organisation.”

The six, aged between 23 and 62, were all arrested in London on November 27. A 31-year-old suspect arrested the same day was released without charge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

After the arrests, police searched premises in north London including a community center, sparking protests.

The six suspects were arrested late November in London as part of a counter-terrorism investigation into suspected activity linked to the terrorist organisation PKK.

"This activity has come about following a significant investigation and operation into activity we believe is linked to the terrorist group PKK," said Acting Commander Helen Flanagan.

"These are targeted arrests of those we suspect of being involved in terrorist activity linked to the group."

SOURCE:AP
