As most of the global focus remains on conflicts in the Middle East, a mysterious epidemic-like disease has killed dozens of people in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, putting health experts on the edge as the world still reels under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that at least 31 people, most of the children, have died in DRC’s Kwango province since the illness was first detected in late October.

Hundreds of more cases have been reported, with patients coming in with fever, cough and fatigue, symptoms that can be associated with a host of diseases such as Malaria and Chikungunya.

“The cause isn't known, the symptoms are vague, and the high numbers of people affected in such a short span of time plus fatalities are concerning as they don't fit the expected pattern of usual diseases endemic in that area,” says Andrew Lee, the professor of public health at the University of Sheffield.

“It could be one of a number of diseases. Hence why, it is challenging to come to a definitive answer rapidly,” he tells TRT World.

The first case of the unidentified disease was identified on October 24 in the southwestern province of Kwango’s district of Panzi.

Panzi is located 700 km from DRC’s capital of Kinshasa. The distance, two days by road, has worsened due to the rains and limited connectivity. This has made it difficult for health officials to collect samples for testing.

While WHO has put the death toll at 31, DRC health officials say that between 67 and 143 people might have died.

"It is currently too soon to speculate what illness has caused the deaths. The people who have died appeared to have suffered from malnutrition as well," Willem van Schaik, professor of microbiology and infection, at the University of Birmingham, told TRT World.

"Malnutrition importantly weakens the immune system and there can thus be a range of infections that have contributed to the deaths of these individuals in the DRC.

Health experts, such as Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia, say such deadly outbreaks occur several times a year in different parts of the world and are almost all linked to known infections with little concern for global spread.

DRC’s health ministry has reported that the mysterious illness has flu-like symptoms, including high fever, headaches, and anemia. It has advised residents to avoid mass gatherings, report unusual deaths, observe basic hygiene rules, and not handle dead bodies without the intervention of authorised health workers.

On Sunday, the WHO sent a team of experts to support health authorities in the Congo to find the cause of this undiagnosed disease. Laboratory tests are being conducted to determine the cause.

“Our priority is to provide effective support to the affected families and communities. All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission and ensure appropriate response as swiftly as possible,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The disease has spread to seven of Kwango’s 30 health zones, with three zones accounting for the most reported cases. WHO says investigations are underway to determine the cause, including respiratory pathogens like COVID-19 or influenza and other illnesses such as malaria and measles.

Many pathogens are zoonotic (e.g. influenzavirus, mpox virus) and it cannot be ruled out that this is one of those viruses or another zoonotic pathogen, Schaik said.

"I believe it is important to emphasise that there is no evidence so far that this is a ‘novel’ pathogen that has jumped from animals to humans."