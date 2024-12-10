WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army destroys Syria’s naval fleet
Numerous Syrian Navy ships destroyed at al Beida, Latakia ports, according to Israeli media.
Israeli army destroys Syria’s naval fleet
The Israeli army claims that the attacks aimed to prevent the fleet's capabilities and weapons from falling into the hands of armed groups./ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024

The Israeli Navy carried out a large-scale attack to destroy Syria’s naval fleet following the downfall of the Bashar al Assad regime, Israeli media said on Tuesday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said attacks targeted numerous Syrian Navy ships carrying sea-to-sea missiles in the ports of al-Beida and Latakia.

The Israeli army claims that the attacks aimed to prevent the fleet's capabilities and weapons from "falling into the hands of hostile elements."

RECOMMENDED

According to Israeli media, the army launched attacks against at least 300 targets across Syria, including airbases and other capabilities, following Assad’s fall this weekend.

On Sunday, the Israeli army captured the demilitarised buffer zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights in what it called a defensive move. Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Assad and his family fled to Russia where they were given asylum after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order