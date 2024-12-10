Months before the regime of Bashar al Assad collapsed in Syria following a lightning attack by opposition forces, Türkiye had approached Assad to come to the negotiating table. But he refused.

Buoyed by his newfound closeness with the leaders of neighbouring Arab countries and hope that the Russia-Iranian nexus was ready to help, Assad made a disastrous calculation.

As Syria’s northern neighbour, Türkiye has high stakes in the civil war that has lasted for more than a decade. Millions of Syrian refugees live in Türkiye, and the Turkish leadership had its thumb on the pulse of shifting realities on the ground.

In the final months of Assad’s faltering rule, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made repeated attempts to engage Assad in political dialogue, urging his regime to normalise ties with the opposition.

“What was new here, beyond the endorsement of a political solution, was the direct inclusion of the Assad regime in calls for political dialogue,” says Ahmet Arda Sensoy of the Türkiye Research Foundation (TAV).

Erdogan pointed out how Assad rebuffed his offer for talks.

“The value of the helping hand extended by our country was not recognised,” he said on Monday.

The situation would have been drastically different in Damascus if Assad agreed to a political solution.

Türkiye’s overture could have led to a transformation in which the opposition became part of the political process, and free and fair elections decided the country's fate, says Sensoy.

“Perhaps the Assad regime would have ended, but there could have been conditions under which the Baath regime persisted,” he tells TRT World.

A diplomatic decay

While the “rational” response was accepting Ankara’s helping hand, Assad’s inaction underscored his regime's political fragility, Sensoy explains.

Just as the opposition forces demonstrated Assad’s military weakness by reaching Damascus in under two weeks, his failure to respond to Türkiye’s proposals revealed a profound failure of Assad’s diplomatic outreach.

The Assad regime had been losing agency since 2013, becoming militarily reliant on Russia and Iran while grappling with severe economic and demographic crises. “It had lost the flexibility and diplomatic capacity to make such a political move,” says the TAV researcher.

Chronic issues ran deep, from a devastated economy to the inability to provide basic resources like electricity and oil – especially with critical oil fields falling under the control of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation.

This convergence of military, economic, and diplomatic failures has left Syria vulnerable to further instability. Among the most pressing challenges is the PKK’s growing threat against the territorial integrity of Syria.

Preserving Syria’s territorial integrity

A key pillar of Türkiye's Syria policy, particularly since 2016, has been combating the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation entrenched east of the Euphrates. The YPG terrorists receive military and material funding from Washington.