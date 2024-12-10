Global airline body IATA forecast has industry-wide 2025 revenue of more than a trillion dollars and record passenger numbers, despite what its chief Willie Walsh said were "unacceptable" difficulties in securing new planes.

Airlines around the world have seen their growth hampered by problems at Boeing and Airbus which have delayed jet deliveries. Without newer, more efficient planes, airlines say they cannot cut back fuel costs while flying more people.

"We've given them time. I think our patience has run out. The situation is unacceptable," International Air Transport Association (IATA) head Walsh told reporters in Geneva.

Walsh said suppliers were acting like "quasi-monopolies" and appeared to be benefiting from the problems they had caused.

"We're going to have to ramp up the pressure and maybe look for support to force key suppliers to get their act together," said Walsh, who was previously head of British Airways and its parent company IAG.

Engine makers have had a series of setbacks in the delivery of new engines or increased wear and tear in their latest generation of engines, causing bottlenecks in the maintenance plants needed to keep airline fleets flying smoothly.

