WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian strike kills three, destroys clinic in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls the strike "brutal" and issues a fresh appeal for allies to supply Ukraine with air defences.
Russian strike kills three, destroys clinic in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
People were being helped out of the badly damaged building. One person was in a severe condition, and two medics were among the injured, according to Fedorov.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024

Three people were killed and 16 hurt in a Russian missile strike that destroyed a private clinic in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, and many more were trapped under the rubble, officials have said.

Rescuers continued on Tuesday working in piles of waste from the collapsed building after the strike in the city centre, searching for at least eight more people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Anna Zubchenko, a 26-year-old ophthalmologist, was working in her cabinet when the attack happened.

"I didn't hear (an explosion), the ceiling just collapsed onto my head. Another doctor was with me, she was hit harder, once I dug myself out I started shouting 'please help'", Zubchenko said.

She helped to partially dig out her colleague who was evacuated by rescuers later. She said she was "even more scared by the silence" since nobody was shouting around.

RelatedWest should negotiate end to Ukraine war: Russia
RECOMMENDED

'Brutal strike'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike "brutal" and issued a fresh appeal for allies to supply Ukraine with air defences.

"The world has enough systems to do that. The matter depends entirely on political decisions: decisions by the US administration, European leaders, and other partners around the world," he said on X, adding that Ukraine provided allies with the list of necessary items.

Russia, which launched its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022, regularly carries out strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region.

On Friday, an attack on the city killed 10 people and wounded more than 20.

RelatedUkraine receives second batch of F16 fighter jets from Denmark — Zelenskyy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order