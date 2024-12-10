CLIMATE
California wildfire forces evacuations, knocks out power
Hundreds of firefighters are battling a blaze spreading south over the Pacific Coast Highway, as Pepperdine University orders people to shelter in place.
A mountainside burns as the Franklin Fire grows in Malibu, California, on December 10, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2024

A rapidly intensifying wildfire burning just northwest of Los Angeles forced some residents in Malibu to evacuate as it threatened homes, knocked out power and closed roads in the beach community.

The brush fire blaze, called the Franklin Fire, grew overnight from five acres (two hectares) to 2,200 acres (737 hectares) along steep terrain, spreading south over the Pacific Coast Highway in the picturesque coastal city of about 10,000 people.

The fire, which has not yet been contained, has destroyed a small number of homes, but has not caused any injuries or deaths, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We are going to have a coordinated ground and air assault," Marrone said, noting that 300 additional firefighters will join the 700 already battling the blaze. "Because of the difficulties in this particular area, time is of the essence for us to grab a hold of this fire."

The fire's cause remains unknown, Marrone said.

Stressful night

Authorities went door to door overnight to alert thousands of residents and closed roads as the fire grew.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, signalling an increased risk of fire danger, for the area as wind gusts on Tuesday could reach 80 miles (129 km) an hour, a situation described as particularly hazardous.

An order for people to shelter in place was issued overnight for Pepperdine University in Malibu, forcing some students to evacuate to the school's commons and library.

"It's definitely been a stressful and tiring night," student Gabrielle Salgado told CNN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
