Türkiye’s foreign ministry has issued a statement congratulating Iraq on the seventh anniversary of its military victory over the Daesh terrorist organisation.

On Tuesday, the ministry lauded the Iraqi government and people for their courage and sacrifice during the conflict.

“We congratulate the Iraqi government and all the Iraqi people on the seventh anniversary of the military defeat of the Daesh terrorist organisation in Iraq,” the statement read, extending prayers for the souls of those martyred in the struggle.

Commitment to regional stability

The ministry emphasised Türkiye’s ongoing support for Iraq as it progresses toward becoming a pillar of security and stability in the region.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, including groups such as Daesh and the PKK.