TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye marks Iraq’s anniversary of defeating Daesh
The ministry emphasises Türkiye’s ongoing support for Iraq as it progresses toward becoming a pillar of security and stability in the region.
Türkiye marks Iraq’s anniversary of defeating Daesh
Türkiye reiterated its commitment to assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, including groups such as Daesh and the PKK. (Image: AA archive) / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 10, 2024

Türkiye’s foreign ministry has issued a statement congratulating Iraq on the seventh anniversary of its military victory over the Daesh terrorist organisation.

On Tuesday, the ministry lauded the Iraqi government and people for their courage and sacrifice during the conflict.

“We congratulate the Iraqi government and all the Iraqi people on the seventh anniversary of the military defeat of the Daesh terrorist organisation in Iraq,” the statement read, extending prayers for the souls of those martyred in the struggle.

RelatedTürkiye-Iraq Development Road Project forges new trade path

Commitment to regional stability

The ministry emphasised Türkiye’s ongoing support for Iraq as it progresses toward becoming a pillar of security and stability in the region.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, including groups such as Daesh and the PKK.

RECOMMENDED

“Türkiye will continue to provide the necessary support to Iraq in its fight against all terrorist organisations,” the statement added, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in maintaining peace and security.

Victory over Daesh in Iraq

Iraq officially declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, after a years-long campaign to reclaim territory seized by the terrorist group.

The conflict devastated many parts of Iraq, particularly Mosul and other northern regions, displacing millions and causing widespread suffering.

Türkiye, a close neighbor and regional ally, has played a significant role in supporting Iraq’s recovery and counterterrorism efforts.

In addition to its military and intelligence cooperation, Türkiye has also provided humanitarian aid and worked to bolster economic ties with Iraq.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order