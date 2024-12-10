Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand for the first time in his long-running corruption trial, saying he was being hounded for his hawkish security policies.

He took the stand for about four hours on Tuesday and will resume testifying on Wednesday. Twice, his military secretary handed him written messages, the first time requiring a recess and underscoring his having to do double duty as prime minister.

The leader of the right-wing Likud party, Netanyahu, assailed the Israeli media for what he called its leftist stance and accused journalists of having hounded him for years because his policies did not align with a push for a Palestinian state.

"I have been waiting for eight years for this moment to tell the truth," Netanyahu told the three-judge court. "But I am also a prime minister ... I am leading the country through a seven-front war. And I think the two can be done in parallel."

He said his testimony would "poke holes in the absurd accusations."

Netanyahu, 75, was indicted in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable news coverage. He denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

"Had I wanted good coverage, all I would have had to have done would be to signal toward a two-state solution. ... Had I moved two steps to the left, I would have been hailed," he said.

He stood rather than sat in the witness box while testifying. In lengthy replies, he portrayed himself as a staunch defender of Israel’s security, withstanding pressures from international powers and a hostile domestic media.

Underground courtroom

Netanyahu smiled confidently when he entered the Tel Aviv District Court around 10 am. The trial was moved from Jerusalem for undisclosed security reasons and convened in an underground courtroom.