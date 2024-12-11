Wednesday, December 11, 2024

2000 GMT — The UN General Assembly is discussing a draft resolution that calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The move is seen as a symbolic gesture following the US veto of a similar action in the UNGA.

Late last month, Washington used its veto power on the Council — as it has before — to protect its ally Israel's war on the Palestinian territory of Gaza after the Hamas attack.

It blocked the Council's attempt to call for a ceasefire, saying a link between a ceasefire and a release of all hostages had to be maintained.

This time in the Assembly, the draft resolution, which would be non-binding if approved, calls for both "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The resolution also demands "immediate access" to widespread humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza, especially in the besieged north of the territory.

1827 GMT — Gaza protesters disrupt Blinken's testimony in Congress

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors repeatedly disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before a House of Representatives panel on the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

One protester shouted: "Bloody Blinken" and "Butcher of Gaza" as Blinken began his remarks.

A second demonstrator, holding a sign that read: "Stop Bombing Kids," yelled: "Stop killing kids in Gaza" and "I don’t know how you can sleep at night when you’re killing so many kids in tents." The protester was arrested and removed from the chamber.

Blinken continued his testimony despite the disruptions.

1725 GMT — Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza 'suffering' on Dublin visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has met his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Simon Harris for talks on Israel's war in Gaza and boosting bilateral ties.

The two heads of state discussed the Middle East situation, including the political upheaval in Syria, according to a statement from Higgins's office.

"The outrageous suffering in the absence of a ceasefire in Gaza was the central part of their discussion," the statement added.

1711 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 3 Lebanese civilians in new violation of ceasefire

Three civilians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal between the two sides, Lebanese media has said.

The fatalities occurred when a drone fired a guided missile at the Al-Awaini neighbourhood in Bint Jbeil district, the state news agency NNA reported.

The strike marked the third Israeli attack on Bint Jbeil on Wednesday alone.

It came hours after one person was killed and another injured in a drone strike on a house in the Khillet al-Diraz area, between Aainata and Bint Jbei on Wednesday.

Another Israeli strike hit a small van on a road between Beit Lif and Srebbine in southern Lebanon, leaving one person dead. At least 28 people have been killed and 30 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel came into force two weeks ago, according to Lebanese figures.

1648 GMT — Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza as death toll rises to 193

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last year to 193, a local organisation said.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Forum identified the new victim as Eman Shanti, a broadcaster for the local Al-Aqsa Radio, after an Israeli strike on her family’s home in Gaza City.

The forum condemned “international silence and the failure to protect Palestinian journalists to allow them to carry out their professional duties in accordance with international laws and humanitarian conventions.”

1636 GMT — Israeli strike kills four, wounds 16 as Palestinians flee central Gaza after evacuation order

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 others wounded in an Israeli air strike in central Gaza, medics have said.

In a statement, al-Awda Hospital said the bodies of four people were transferred to the facility, while 16 others were injured in Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The attack came as hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza after an Israeli evacuation order.

Families fled on foot toward the western part of central Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis, carrying only basic belongings and blankets, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

1602 GMT — Ireland to join genocide case against Israel

Ireland will formally join South Africa's genocide case against Israel following government approval and will be asking the court to "broaden its interpretation" of what constitutes genocide, the nation's foreign minister has said.

Ireland will join the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague this month, Micheal Martin said in a statement.

"There has been a collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza, leaving 44,000 dead and millions of civilians displaced," Martin said following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

1525 GMT — Four Palestinian detainees died during Shin Bet interrogations: report

At least four Palestinian detainees died while being investigated by Israeli interrogators since the outbreak of the Gaza war last year, Israeli media has reported.

"Since the start of the war, at least four Palestinians have died during interrogations conducted by the Shin Bet security service," Haaretz said.

"In at least one case, bruises were found on the detainee’s body," it added.

1325 GMT — Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon: ministry

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike in the south killed one person on Wednesday, amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after two months of all-out war.

"An Israeli enemy drone strike on the town of Ainata killed one person and wounded another," the health ministry said in a statement.

1128 GMT — Israeli missile kills mother, her two children in northern Gaza

A Palestinian woman and her two children have been killed in an Israeli missile attack in the northern town of Beit Lahia, a medical source said.

The attack targeted the family outside the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town, the source added. Witnesses said that an Israeli drone fired a missile into the family outside the medical facility.

1043 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli onslaught tops 44,800