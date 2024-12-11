Donald Trump said solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority once he assumes office next month.

"I think we have to solve the Ukraine problem with Russia," the US president-elect told French magazine Paris Match in an interview recorded on Saturday and released on Wednesday.

"Both those countries are losing numbers that nobody can believe. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are being killed," Trump said, replying to a question about his top priority on the international stage.

"And the Middle East is of course a big priority. But I think that the Middle East is a less difficult situation than Ukraine with Russia," Trump said.

"But those are the two situations that we have to solve and we have to solve them quickly. A lot of people are dying."

He met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to France, his first international trip since his re-election.