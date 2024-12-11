Humanitarian aid to north Gaza, where Israel launched a ground offensive on October 6, has largely been blocked for the past 66 days, the United Nations has said.

The offensive has left between 65,000 and 75,000 Palestinians without access to food, water, electricity or health care, according to the world body.

In the north, Israel has continued its siege on Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoon and Jabaliya with Palestinians living there have been denied aid, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA, said.

Recently, it said, about 5,500 people were forcibly displaced from three schools in Beit Lahiya to Gaza City.

Sigrid Kaag, the senior UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council that civilians trying to survive in Gaza face an “utterly devastating situation.”