Blinken to meet Turkish FM in Ankara to discuss post-Assad Syria
Top Turkish, US diplomats held phone conversations on Dec. 7, 10 to discuss latest developments in Syria.
Ankara has long been frustrated with the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK terrorist group. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
December 11, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Türkiye and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, a Turkish official has said.

The two are expected to discuss the situation in Syria after Bashar al Assad was ousted as president in a lightning offensive of the opposition forces.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

Blinken and Fidan previously held phone conversations on December 7 and 10 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During the calls, Fidan stressed the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Fidan also highlighted the need for international support to help the Syrian people rebuild the country's long-neglected infrastructure. Additionally, he called for continuous efforts to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

Frustration over support for PKK/YPG

Fidan also asserted that Türkiye will not allow terrorist groups to exploit the situation in Syria.

Ankara has long been frustrated with the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Türkiye and the US.

US forces, which continue to support the terrorist PKK/YPG, are present in many bases and military points in the regions occupied by the organisation.

Washington frequently sends reinforcements to its military bases and points in the oil fields controlled by PKK/YPG terrorists, citing the fight against Daesh as justification.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
