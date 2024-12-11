Frantz Fanon's revolutionary ideas, shaped in North Africa's colonial battlegrounds, take centre stage in a new biopic exploring his pivotal years as a psychiatrist in French-ruled Algeria.

Premiering at the Marrakesh International Film Festival, "Fanon" examines how his work and activism during the Algerian war of independence forged enduring theories on decolonisation and resistance.

Fanon began his Algerian journey in 1953 at Blida psychiatric hospital, where he served as chief physician.

There, he was appalled by the systemic neglect of Algerian patients, who were treated as second-class citizens under French colonial rule.

Determined to challenge this, he introduced a humane, empathy-driven approach to psychiatric care, addressing both the mental and societal wounds of his patients.

At the same time, he secretly treated and supported members of the National Liberation Front (FLN), whose armed struggle against colonial rule was escalating.

The film vividly captures the brutal realities of colonial Algeria, portraying systemic violence, repression and the deep-seated contempt for native populations.

Fanon's growing activism put him at odds with colonial authorities, and in 1956, he was pressured to leave Algeria.

By then, the Algerian war for independence was in full swing, a conflict that lasted until 1962 and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Director Jean-Claude Barny uses evocative imagery, voice-over narration and flashbacks to delve into the inner world of the Martinican thinker.

"We wanted to immerse viewers in his psyche, making them feel part of his journey," Barny told AFP in an interview during the festival.