Air passenger numbers are forecast to top five billion for the first time next year and the sector's revenues will break the trillion-dollar barrier, the global aviation body IATA said on Tuesday.

"Passenger numbers are expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7 percent rise compared to 2024 and the first time that the number of passengers has exceeded the five billion mark," the International Air Transport Association said in a statement.

Revenues will be up 4.4 percent from 2024, it said.

"All of this gives us a financial performance which I think is absolutely worth popping the champagne" for after a post-pandemic rebound, IATA chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen told a news conference in Geneva.

The aviation body's Director General Willie Walsh said in the statement that IATA expected profits of $36.6 billion despite "persistent supply chain challenges, infrastructure deficiencies, onerous regulation and a rising tax burden".

Aircraft supply problems

Walsh voiced frustration however at delays to aircraft and engine suppliers, accusing them of failing to meet their commitments.

IATA said that 1,254 aeroplanes were delivered to airlines in 2024 -- 30 percent fewer than had been predicted -- and said there was a backlog of 17,000 undelivered planes.

The delays were forcing airlines to run older, less efficient planes, it said.

"Supply chain issues are frustrating every airline with a triple whammy on revenues, costs, and environmental performance," Walsh said in a statement on the issue.

"Manufacturers are letting down their airline customers and that is having a direct impact of slowing down airlines' efforts to limit their carbon emissions."