The Afghan minister for refugees Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani has been killed in a suicide explosion at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, his nephew Anas Haqqani said.

"We lost a very brave Mujahid," Anas Haqqani told Reuters, using the Taliban's term for its fighters, meaning a holy warrior. "We will never forget him and his sacrifice."

A government source said that the explosion happened at the Ministry of Refugees and the minister was killed along with some of his colleagues. He added that a suicide blast caused the explosion.

Haqqani was the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the Haqqani network responsible for some of the attacks during the Taliban's two-decade insurgency.

He was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current interior minister.