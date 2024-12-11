Days after the fall of the Assad regime, the spotlight has veered to an electrical engineer-turned-administrator saddled with the monumental task of steering Syria through its most significant political transformation in over half a century.

Mohammed al Bashir, appointed as Syria's caretaker prime minister after a 12-day opposition offensive led by armed anti-regime groups, exemplifies the rapid shift reshaping the country's political landscape.

His ascension from managing Idlib's local administration to leading a transitional national government marks a pivotal moment in the country ravaged by over a decade of war.

After enduring five decades of repression, Syrians at home and abroad celebrated the collapse of Assad's regime, which had long been marked by the imprisonment or killing of suspected dissidents.

With Assad's removal creating uncertainty about Syria's future, the country's new leadership moved quickly to reassure religious minorities that they would be protected under the new order.

"Precisely because we are Islamic, we will guarantee the rights of all people and all sects in Syria," Bashir emphasised after assuming official duties as the caretaker PM.

"[We] invited members from the old government and some directors from the administration in Idlib and its surrounding areas in order to facilitate all the necessary works for the next two months until we have a constitutional system to be able to serve the Syrian people," Bashir said, outlining his immediate priorities for the transition period.

The former PM of the Salvation government, who will serve until March 1, 2025, brings a blend of technical expertise and administrative experience to his role.

Before entering politics, Bashir's career path was far removed from the corridors of power. His background includes working as head of the precision instruments department at the Syrian Gas Company, reflecting a technical foundation that could be valuable in rebuilding the war-torn nation's infrastructure.

Engineer turned politician

Born in the mid-1980s in Jabal Zawiya in Idlib, Bashir's journey from engineer to national leader reflects Syria's transformation.

His educational background combines technical expertise with legal understanding since he studied electrical engineering at the University of Aleppo before earning degrees in Sharia and law from the University of Idlib. He also has proficiency in English language and administrative planning.

It was during his stint at the Syrian Gas Company that he cut short his corporate career in 2021 to join the opposition’s political ranks.

By 2022, Bashir was appointed Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs in the Syrian Salvation Government (SSG), an administration established to manage the Idlib region.

His pragmatic approach to governance earned him the SSG’s top position in January 2024.

"The fact that he was chosen…indicates their (the opposition’s) desire for continuity between the Salvation Government and the new entity," explains Jerome Drevon, a senior analyst on modern conflict.

A technocrat’s rise

Bashir's technocratic leadership focuses on modernising governance through technology, strengthening Syria’s devastated economy, and addressing the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of displaced people.

His leadership philosophy emphasises efficient, results-driven administration based on meritocratic principles. He has prioritised using technology to streamline government services, including managing aid distribution and public works projects in Idlib.

“It seems like they will follow this technocratic approach. After all, he is not from a militant group, he is a bureaucrat,” Drevon tells TRT World, adding that his background signals his leading approach.

The SSG, under Bashir's leadership, has demonstrated capability in maintaining essential services despite limited resources. This experience became evident during the recent capture of Aleppo, where his administration quickly moved to restore essential services like electricity, telecommunications, and public security.