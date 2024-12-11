Syria's new interim prime minister has said that he aimed to bring back millions of Syrian refugees, protect all citizens and provide basic services.

"Their human capital and experience will help restart the country. My appeal goes out to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has regained its pride and dignity. Come back. We need to rebuild, to get our country on its feet again, and we need everyone's help," Mohammed al Bashir said in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera in Damascus on Wednesday.

Even before that, our first priority is to restore security and stability in all Syrian cities, he added.

"People are exhausted by injustice and tyranny. The authority of the state must be reestablished to allow people to return to work and resume their normal lives," Bashir added.

He also mentioned that strategic planning was among the other top priorities of the interim government.