France plunged into political instability last week after a no-confidence vote toppled the government for the first time since 1962, less than three months after Prime Minister Michel Barnier took office.

His minority coalition was defeated by the combined votes of the Far Right and the Left, leaving President Emmanuel Macron with the worst political crisis since the populist Yellow Vest protests in 2018.

He is now facing the daunting task of appointing his fourth Prime Minister of 2024, with a deeply fragmented National Assembly and new elections impossible until the summer.

What happened?

Barnier's task was to pass his proposed budget for 2025, which sought to reduce France's widening public deficit through a mix of spending cuts and tax rises. After weeks of deadlock, Barnier attempted to push through a social security bill without Parliament's approval.

However, the provision he used, article 49.3 of the Constitution, was negated by a no-confidence motion. A majority of 331 MPs voted last Wednesday night to oust the government, ending Barnier's tenure on the spot.

The fall of the government did not come as a surprise. Macron's disastrous decision to dissolve Parliament in June, following a humiliating defeat for his centrist coalition in the European Parliament election, left France with a National Assembly divided into three opposing blocs with no absolute majority.

Macron chose to appoint Barnier to lead a frail coalition of centrist and conservative MPs that was propped up by Marine Le Pen's Far Right, who initially opted for tacit support. She effectively became a kingmaker, holding the power of life and death over his government.

Despite Barnier trying his best to placate her, Le Pen pulled the plug last week, sealing his fate. Macron's gamble on her support spectacularly failed when she decided to stay true to her roots, satisfying her electorate by demonstrating that she remained anti-system with no intention of helping Macron out.

What are the consequences?

Barnier's government has stayed on in a caretaker capacity, handling day-to-day business until a new government is appointed. However, his fall is not without any consequences.

Politically speaking, Macron's second mandate lies in tatters, his power and stature fast evaporating. He is paying the price for a botched dissolution that nobody understood, and he is now facing growing calls to resign.

Although nothing in the constitution can force him out, a long-drawn-out instability will make his position increasingly precarious. More generally, the current political turmoil is bound to increase the already high level of diffidence against all politicians in France.

With only 14 percent of the French electorate holding trust in their political parties and 82 percent worried about the consequences of the fall of the Barnier government, this lack of trust will only be exacerbated if a new government is not appointed soon.

As far as the budget is concerned, emergency legislation can be passed to carry the 2024 budget over to 2025. Although a temporary solution, any fear over a United States-style government shutdown should be assuaged.