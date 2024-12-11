Many Syrians are finding it hard to sleep this week following the liberation of Sednaya Prison, a chilling symbol of the unrelenting terror millions of people experienced under the now-toppled regime of Bashar al Assad.

As rebels celebrated in Damascus in what was described as the capital's "first breaths of freedom" following a 14-year-long civil war, videos from Sednaya emerged, exposing the harrowing conditions at what many had long referred to as the former president's "human slaughterhouse."

Initial reports described how emaciated prisoners emerged, some resembling skeletal figures from years of starvation, others robbed of their memories.

As word spread, families of detainees flooded the prison, driven by hope and desperation to find their missing loved ones. The influx of anguished relatives "led to chaos," complicating efforts to document the number of freed detainees, according to Diab Serrieh, director of the Association of Sednaya Prison Detainees and a former inmate himself.

Raed Saleh, head of the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, issued a plea to the families of the disappeared, urging them not to converge on Sednaya, warning that their presence hindered ongoing search operations.

Over the next two days, specialised teams, including search-and-rescue units, wall-penetration experts and trained dogs were deployed to investigate the possibility of hidden compartments within the prison.

Five emergency response teams were tasked with uncovering any remaining secrets behind Sednaya's iron gates, accompanied by guides intimately familiar with the prison's layout. Despite their efforts, the search proved fruitless.

Scenes of chaos and hope

Speaking to TRT World, Serrieh recounted several pivotal moments from December 8, the day the prison was captured and its prisoners liberated.

"A small group of fighters, members of the Qalamoun Brigade, took it upon themselves to free the prison before Assad's relief forces could reach Damascus," he said.

He detailed how the group first approached a checkpoint approximately 700 meters from the prison. The guards, three frightened soldiers, abandoned their post without resistance, allowing the fighters to advance.

What followed was a tense standoff with the prison's main garrison, and after a brief skirmish, the fighters negotiated an agreement, permitting the guards to flee in exchange for peaceful entry.

According to Serrieh's account, it took "only 20 fighters" to storm the prison. They were equipped with moderate weaponry, including a pickup truck, medium-range machine guns and five motorcycles. Rebel fighters then released hundreds of prisoners.

Two days later, Syrian Civil Defense officials announced the end of its search for detainees in Sednaya Prison, confirming that no unopened cells or secret underground chambers were found, despite earlier reports suggesting their existence.

While hundreds of detainees were freed, many more remain unaccounted for, leaving families without answers about the fate of their missing loved ones.

The news crushed Hamza al-Bakar's hopes of finding his father, who was detained in Sednaya Prison for several years. Speaking to TRT World, the young man said he remains unconvinced by the results of the investigation.

"Initially, officials claimed surveillance cameras showed prisoners still locked in cells, but on Monday, the narrative shifted. How is it that a prison with thousands of detainees releases only 4,000? Where are the rest?"

Serrieh estimated that approximately 2,000 prisoners, mainly political detainees, were released. But exact records were lost in the chaos. A recently obtained document revealed that 1,460 prisoners were held in Sednaya's infamous "red building" as of late November.

"The emotional chaos gave rise to a flurry of rumours and misconceptions. For instance, the prison does not house women or children, nor does it have underground dungeons or secret chambers. Sednaya consists of three floors, a grim yet straightforward design." Footage aired in the media showing women and children being released was actually from a different prison, not Sednaya.

Families in anguish

After the prison was freed, social media was flooded with lists of freed detainees, while families shared photographs of missing loved ones, desperate for any lead.

New digital databases emerged, allowing users to search for detainees by name. But inaccuracies in the lists, combined with rumours and unverified claims, only fuelled false hope.

Hamza's father, Osama al-Bakar, served as a chief clerk in the Syrian regime's vehicle department in Harasta. One day, he left for work and never returned. The family soon faced raids on their home and relentless questions about his whereabouts. Eventually, they learned that the father was held in the Sednaya red building.