South Korean police were again trying to raid the presidential office in Seoul following an attempt on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency has said.

Police on Wednesday were blocked from entering the presidential office by security guards, later saying they had been given "very limited" documents by Yoon's staff.

South Korean President Yoon Sukyeol has vowed to fight "until the very last minute", in a defiant address defending his shock decision to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament last week.

The South Korean leader is barred from foreign travel as part of a probe into his inner circle over the dramatic events of December 3-4 that stunned Seoul's allies and threw it into some of its deepest political turmoil in years.

Now staring down an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday, Yoon on Thursday vowed to "fight with the people until the very last minute".

"I apologise again to the people who must have been surprised and anxious due to the martial law," he said in a televised address.

"Please trust me."

Saturday's impeachment vote will take place at around 0800 GMT.